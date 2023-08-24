High Springs man killed in Levy County single-vehicle accident
Courtesy of: FHP

An 85-year-old High Springs man was killed after the minivan he was driving left County Road 241 in Levy County and crashed into a fence before running into a tree on Aug. 14.

According to an FHP news release, the man was heading south on County Road 241, close to a property at the 900 block of NE 150th Ave. in Williston, in a 2023 Chrysler Town & County minivan at approximately 6 p.m.

For reasons unknown at this time, the minivan left the roadway and proceeded onto the west grass shoulder where the front right of the vehicle struck a fence and then a “large tree,” according to the news release.

The man, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, was pronounced deceased on scene by first responders, according to the news release.

