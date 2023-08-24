High Springs man killed in Levy County single-vehicle accident

An 85-year-old High Springs man was killed after the minivan he was driving left County Road 241 in Levy County and crashed into a fence before running into a tree on Aug. 14.
According to an FHP news release, the man was heading south on County Road 241, close to a property at the 900 block of NE 150th Ave. in Williston, in a 2023 Chrysler Town & County minivan at approximately 6 p.m.
For reasons unknown at this time, the minivan left the roadway and proceeded onto the west grass shoulder where the front right of the vehicle struck a fence and then a “large tree,” according to the news release.
The man, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, was pronounced deceased on scene by first responders, according to the news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.