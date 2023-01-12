CHIEFLAND — A Trenton man was arrested following a New Year’s Day high-speed chase in Chiefland.
According to a news release on the Chiefland Police Department’s Facebook page, one of the department’s officers, Timothy O’Shaughnessy, tried to stop a speeding vehicle that was headed north on Old Fannin Road. The car then sped up to speeds upwards of 80 mph.
Behind O’Shaughnessy was also Levy County Sheriff’s Office deputy, John Finkle. According to the news release, the vehicle started to run other cars off of the road as it continued down the highway, running two stop signs and almost hitting drivers in its path.
According to the news release, during the chase, the suspect, who was later identified as 37-year-old James Lorenzo Washington, of Trenton, also began to shoot at officers with a handgun outside of the vehicle’s window. O’Shaughnessy then made the choice to try the PIT maneuver tactic on the car.
The PIT maneuver worked, as the vehicle spun and came to a final stop on the right shoulder of the road. According to the news release, Washington was then taken into custody by the officers without further incident.
According to the news release, the suspect’s handgun – which was stolen – as well as crack cocaine were found on the scene. Washington is a six-time convicted felon. His driver’s license is also suspended and the vehicle was unregistered.
Washington is currently being held at the Levy County Jail with a $2,354,000 bond.
