CEDAR KEY — The room was packed. Coffee cups were full. Muffins and fresh oranges were piled high on platters.
Chatter filled the air. Was this a social event not to be missed? It was certainly an event not to be missed – by anyone wanting to help wildlife of Cedar Key. This was a Bird Rescue Workshop!
Sponsored in part by private donors and Cedar Keys Audubon, with Nature Coast Biological Station’s generous offer allowing the use of their third-floor conference room, the workshop leaders flew into action the morning of Jan. 20.
After greetings and introductions, the program began with slides and captivating videos prepared by the first speaker, Savanna Barry, with UF/IFAS Extension and past head of the successful Rescue Program. Her presentation included instructions for the novice rescuer, as well as success stories of more-seasoned bird handlers. Barry’s presentation proved to be so inspiring for many of the newcomers to the workshop that they soon signed up to learn more and to be part of the Bird Rescue effort.
The team is hopeful to have Barry’s slides and videos available online soon for those who missed the event. Stay tuned to the Cedar Keys Audubon site.
Next up at the podium, Maureen Magee, also of the Bird Rescue Team, joined Barry.
Together, they presented points prepared by Doug Maple, known to most Cedar Key residents as Captain Doug, famous for his educational boat tours, flawless bird identifications, and tireless support of the rescue program. His notes included not only great advice on a serious level, but also some fun, embarrassing stories such as trying to outrun an oyster-catcher down the side of the highway or leaping into the air with a net, trying to get a bird in flight.
If only video were available!
During a short break, attendees could wander along the displays of equipment used in the Bird Rescue Program, including leather gloves, wire clippers, and of course, sign-up sheets.
Our final speaker shifted the topic from shore and water birds to raptors. Janie Veltkamp, president of the local Audubon and head of an Idaho raptor rescue facility, is the most experienced raptor educator our team could have hoped to engage as a speaker. Veltkamp explained clearly how to best approach a raptor in need of help, how to secure the claws and how to calm the bird.
Adding to the excitement was the grand finale to the workshop; Veltkamp led the attendees out to the State Museum grounds where she stepped out of her car with two Red-shouldered Hawks, one on its way to rehab and one ready for release. Veltkamp’s husband, Don Veltkamp, assisted as Janie explained the rehabbing, the choice of release territory, and the diet of this raptor.
In the hush of the moment of the release, cameras were clicking. And then, the excited chatter began again as everyone watched the hawk circle over the tree tops once, twice, and then he was gone.
To request information on joining the Bird Rescue Team, text only: 239-253-8824. Ask about the three parts: Dispatch, Rescue, Transportation.
You may choose to help in one, two or all three parts whether year-round or seasonally.
Note from a new workshop attendee
“I did my first bird rescue today. Before the class Friday, I probably wouldn’t have attempted it.
A man fishing cast his line just as a pelican was flying by. The line caught the pelican around the neck.
I grabbed a folded beach towel and the fisherman slowly reeled in the pelican.
I carefully got the beak and covered his head with the towel. We controlled the wings.
Then, with a calm bird, we got the line off of him, checked him for injuries, and then released him.
Thank you for putting on the class so that I knew what to do.”
