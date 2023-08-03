Heat, hydration and Dehydration: Know the signs and symptoms of dehydration

It is hot in Florida and around the country. We need to be mindful of keeping our bodies properly hydrated. Bring a source of water with you when working, playing, gardening, biking, running, and/or enjoying any outdoor activity.
Know the signs and symptoms of dehydration and seek help when you need it.
I have heard of cases where a worker went and sat under a tree (without telling anyone) because he didn’t feel well while working in the heat. When his co-workers found him, he had passed away from dehydration, under that tree.
I have also heard of a person suffering from dehydration and not feeling well when working in their yard in a very hot climate. This person did not drink water while working outdoors for hours. The person went inside to lay on the couch, rest, and try to feel better. It was too late for this person, and he also, unfortunately, passed away from dehydration.
Many of us don’t recognize the signs and symptoms of dehydration. Now is the time to review this information and be informed. Drinking water during extreme heat can save lives.
Signs and symptoms of heat-related illness https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/ extremeheat/warning.html
Low fluid intake, dehydration and/or heat related illness may cause:
1. Difficulty swallowing
2. Extreme thirst
3. Rapid pulse
4. Dry mouth due to low saliva production
5. Headache
6. Nausea
7. Fatigue/tiredness
8. Loss of appetite
9. Dry eyes
10. Confusion
11. Dizziness
12. Losing consciousness/fainting
13. Muscle cramps
14. High body temperature
Don’t ignore these signs and symptoms of dehydration and/or heat-related illness. Recognize them. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and prevent dehydration. It can save your life.
Read more. Learn more.
Prevent Dehydration – Drink Water Often: https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/ media/sfylifasufledu/ broward/docs/pdfs/fcs/ other-pdfs/prevent -dehydration–drink-water -often.pdf
Safe Drinking Water During and Emergency: https://blogs.ifas.ufl.edu/browardco/2021/02/17/ consume-safe-drinking -water-during-an-emergency/
