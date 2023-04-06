Hawthorne man dies after driving vehicle off boat ramp into the Gulf of Mexico

YANKEETOWN — A Hawthorne man died Friday night after driving his vehicle off of a boat ramp into the waters of the the Gulf of Mexico in Yankeetown.
According to a FHP news release, the 51-year-old man was heading west on County Road 40 in a 2002 Ford mustang at a reported high rate of speed at roughly 9:08 p.m. For reasons still under investigation, the driver failed to stop at the boat ramp situated at the end of County Road 40 and went into the waters of the Gulf of Mexico where the car sunk.
The man was taken to Seven Rivers Hospital in Citrus County where he was pronounced deceased, according to the news release.
