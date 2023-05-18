Haven Hospice achieves national recognition through Quality Connections program

GAINESVILLE — Haven Hospice achieved recognition by earning four rings in the 2023 Quality Connections program of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO). Quality Connections is the only national program designed to support hospice and palliative care providers’ delivery of high-quality, person-centered care.
Quality Connections is structured around four fundamental pillars, which are represented by four rings: Education, Application, Measurement, and Innovation. Quality Connections participants are required to achieve milestones within defined timeframes by participating in activities such as quarterly data reporting and benchmarking, educational courses, case studies, and engagement on emerging issues – all of which promote high-quality care delivery and service excellence. Achievement in the program is measured by completing activities within each of the four foundational areas, culminating in the closure of up to four rings.
Haven earned the highest achievement possible by closing four rings in the Quality Connections program, enhancing its quality improvement program.
“Haven’s record of achievement in Quality Connections underscores our unyielding commitment to education and innovation,” Rebecca Rosano, Haven Director of Quality, said. “Our participation also provides an opportunity for our team to demonstrate the high-quality care we provide for patients and their families every day.
“Closing all four rings in Quality Connections took a lot of focus, a lot of hard work,” Rosano said. “It’s great to see our associates recognized nationally for their dedication to the Haven Hospice mission of ‘honoring life by providing comfort, care and compassion to individuals and families we serve.’”
Rosano added that in addition to closing four rings in the program, Haven is up to date on the newest and best practices in serious illness and end-of-life care.
“NHPCO is committed to helping hospice and palliative care providers deliver the best care possible to patients and their loved ones,” Ben Marcantonio, NHPCO COO and interim CEO, said. “Quality Connections was created to make the ongoing journey of excellence possible.”
“The Quality Connections program continues to grow and include broader content and learning opportunities like compliance, palliative care, and equity and inclusion that serve our patients and communities across the continuum of serious illness and end-of-life care,” he said.
About Haven
Haven is the source for patients, their families and their healthcare providers to find answers to their advanced illness challenges. In addition to providing comfort through the compassionate delivery of hospice services, Haven offers Advance Care Planning, Palliative Care Consultations and Transitions services with a patient-centric focus. When health becomes a challenge, we will be your haven. For more information, visit www.beyourhaven.org or call 800-727-1889. Serving advanced illness needs in Florida since 1979 and licensed as a not-for-profit hospice since 1980.
