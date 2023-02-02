CHIEFLAND — The Harmony Pregnancy & Resource Center hosted a gala at the First Baptist Church of Chiefland on Jan. 20.
This event was a heartfelt thank you and acknowledgment of the sponsors, donors and volunteers make. Their gifts make a significant impact in the lives of many women, children and families by helping provide resources and education to those in need.
The night began with Rev. Jamie Brock, DOM (director of missions) for Harmony Baptist Association and pastor of Concord Baptist Church, welcoming guests and leading the opening prayer. A delicious plated dinner was prepared by Deborah Brock and Jamie along with volunteers from Concord Baptist Church. Dinner was served by youth members from Concord Baptist Church and First Baptist Church of Chiefland.
While guests enjoyed their meal, speakers Megan Hall, director of Harmony Pregnancy & Resource Center; Cindy Nevling, Ministry Assistant; Shelby Morgan, and Mary Beth Green, volunteer; educated guests through an informative presentation reflecting on the opportunities, resources and services available because of the generosity of donors. However, arguably the best part of the evening came in the testimonials from women the Harmony Pregnancy & Resource Center has helped and continues to support.
These women shared their stories while expressing sincere gratitude and appreciation for Megan, Cindy, and all who have and continue to support the center.
If you would like to make a difference, there are several ways in which you can help care for new and expectant mothers and their babies. The following are a few ways you can lend support through donations:
diapers and baby wipes
baby clothes and blankets
strollers
bassinets/cribs
playpens
swings
maternity clothes
toiletries for mom and baby
monetary
sponsor fundraisers
Harmony Pregnancy & Resource Center is located at 721 NE Fourth St. in Chiefland. Services are free and confidential. No appointment necessary. To reach the center, call 352-493-7773.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.