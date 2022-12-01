"Hand-it-to-a-Hero" Toy Drive returns for fifth year Saturday

CHIEFLAND — A handful of law enforcement, EMS, fire rescue and other emergency assisting agencies/organizations from within the Tri-County area will be at the Walmart Supercenter in Chiefland Saturday for the fifth “Hand-it-to-a-Hero” Toy Drive.
The toy drive is put on to help with the collection of toys for the numerous children that the Tri-County Toys for Tots program is set to assist during the holiday season.
Beverly Goodman, assistant coordinator for Tri-County USMC Reserve Toys for Tots, said in an email response that every year, the police cruiser of Levy County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Max Long is filled up with toys. He, along with those at Chiefland Fire Rescue Station 71, have been advocates of the Tri-County Toys for Tots program, volunteering to help collect and pass out toys to children around the area.
Long said in an email response that he has been a part of the toy drive for over 20 years.
“I wanted to give back to my community, and I enjoy seeing the smiles on the children’s faces when they get their toys,” he said in the email response when asked what led to his decision to get involved. “Sharing the joy of giving is the true love.”
The public is encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy for kids ages 1-12 to Walmart Saturday. Some recommendations include: Legos, dolls, action figures, board games, craft supplies and sport equipment.
Goodman said in a phone interview that cash donations are also accepted, too.
“Last year, we had more than 1,000 toys donated during the event and received more than $2,000 in cash donations at the event,” she said in the email response.
Goodman said in the phone interview that every year, they surpass their goal of toy and cash donations. This year, they are hoping to do the same and get more than those numbers in 2021.
“The Tri-County Toys for Tots campaign registered 900 children last year, providing each child with gifts to be opened on Christmas morning,” she said in the email response. “We have received a record number of applications this year and are still in the process of approving existing applications.”
The deadline for residents in the Tri-County area to register for Toys for Tots this year was on Nov. 18. However, while the registration period has closed, those who did submit an application before the deadline but are still needing to present the required documents have one more opportunity to get approved Saturday during the toy drive, according to a post on the Tri-County USMC Reserve Toys for Tots Facebook page.
Volunteers have begun the process of going around and picking the toys from the several collection sites around the area this week. And Goodman said in the phone interview that they are always seeking more people to help with this process, noting the increased number of volunteers will only help them start the bagging process of the toys sooner.
Those interested in volunteering can reach out in two ways. Email: tricountytoysfortots@gmail.com. Phone: 352-507-8087.
