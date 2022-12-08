The Hand-it-to-a-Hero (Stuff-A-Cruiser) toy drive took place Saturday at the Walmart Supercenter in Chiefland. In what was the fifth year of the annual event, volunteers from the Levy County Sheriff’s Office as well as Chiefland Fire Rescue helped collect toys for the Tri-County USMC Reserve Toys For Tots Program to help local families in need this holiday season. According to Beverly Goodman, assistant coordinator for Tri-County USMC Reserve Toys for Tots, over $1,500 in cash and upwards of 1,600 toys were collected Saturday at the toy drive, surpassing the 1,000 toy goal they had set for the event.
Hand-it-to-a-Hero (Stuff-A-Cruiser) Toy Drive surpasses toy goal for this year
- Staff Report
