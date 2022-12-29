Growing a Green Thumb! Gardening Course starts next month

BRONSON — Levy County Extension hosts the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Extension Master Gardener volunteer course. Meeting Thursdays, Jan. 26 – April 13, 2023, 9 a.m. to noon at Levy Extension Center, Bronson.
Addressing challenges of gardening in North Florida. Topics include: fertilization, efficient watering, pesticide options/selection/use, vegetables, and fruit and citrus tree selection among others. Course uses a combination of lecture, online presentations, online video, textbook reading, self-assessment, small group work and activities.
Module objectives guides the adult learning experience, enabling the participant to take an active role in the learning process. This course is an educational experience for yourself or a wonderful gift for an aspiring gardener. Course completion + 75 hours volunteer service with UF/IFAS Extension = certified Master Gardener Volunteer.
NOTE: University of Florida’s basic background screening required. Be prepared to present photo ID on the first day of class.
Internet access is needed. In-person class capped at 30, first call, first served. The University of Florida is committed to providing universal access to all our events. For disability accommodations such as sign language interpreters and listening devices, contact Barbara L. Edmonds, save mygarden@ufl.edu, 352-486-5131 at least one week in advance. Advance notice is necessary to arrange for some accessibility needs.
Jan. 12, 2023, is deadline for $97. Non-refundable materials fee (cash, check or money order payable: University of Florida. MEMO: Master Gardener and application. Request an application at savemy garden@ufl.edu or pick up at Levy County Extension, 625 North Hathaway Ave., Bronson, 32621. Questions, call 352-486-5131.
All extension programs and services are open to all without regard to race, color, age, sex, religion, national origin or handicap.
Until next time, cultivate joy!
