TRENTON — The Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on Feb. 8 to celebrate a new business joining the chamber, Andrews Healthcare Consulting. The commencement was held at Elite MediSpa in Trenton.
The company specializes in in-home primary care and covers 14 to 16 counties, according to owner Logan Andrews, APRN, FNP-BC.
Andrews said the business has “10 providers” and that they will also visit rehab facilities and numerous assisted living facilities around the North Central Florida area. While the company is a mobile health care provider, it also has office locations, as well.
One of those is at Elite MediSpa, where Andrews said they will see patients by appointment only. They also have a partnership with Tri-County Internal Medicine & Family Practice.
Andrews said that they mostly see “adults and older adults” and accept almost all insurances.
