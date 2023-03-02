Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce holds monthly membership meeting for February

Members and guests listen as Jeannie Lindsey, executive director of the Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce, speaks during the chamber’s monthly membership meeting Friday at The Gathering Table in Chiefland.

 Photo by Nick Anschultz / News Reporter / Editor

CHIEFLAND — The Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce recently held its monthly membership meeting for February on Friday at The Gathering Table in Chiefland.

This month’s meeting was sponsored by the chamber, as the organization recognized and thanked its members and board of directors. 2023 Vice President Krystle Skelly and Executive Director Jeannie Lindsey both spoke throughout the roughly one-hour meeting.

After introducing the board of directors in attendance and also acknowledging the ones who could not make the meeting, a few minutes were then allotted for members and guests to introduce themselves and speak a little bit about their business.

The chamber’s next monthly membership meeting will be held on Friday, March 24 at The Vineyard North in Chiefland.

