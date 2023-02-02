CHIEFLAND — The Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce held its first general membership meeting of 2023 Friday at The Vineyard North in Chiefland.
The meeting was sponsored by Suncoast Credit Union.
As members and guests sat at tables and enjoyed the lunch that was prepared, they had the opportunity to hear from the guest speaker at the meeting, Dr. Josh Wilson of Chiefland Chiropractic Center.
Wilson discussed a wide range of topics relating to the chiropractic field. Some of the points included: Why people come to the chiropractor, the biggest issues they come in for, the importance of keeping your body moving, etc. He also brought a few chiropractic tools that he showed and talked about with those in attendance.
After Wilson was finished speaking, there was an opportunity for members to talk about their businesses and any events they had upcoming. This was followed by the usual drawing that takes place towards the end of the meeting. The winner of this month’s membership meeting drawing was Tracy Anderson of Bell’s Catering.
The next general membership meeting of the Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce will take place on Friday, Feb. 24 at The Gathering Table. The chamber will be sponsoring the meeting.
