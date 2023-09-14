Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce bringing back 'Scarecrow City' this fall

CHIEFLAND — The Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce’s “Scarecrow City” is making a return this fall.
A full breakdown of the rules for this year’s contest can be seen below.
- Entries must fall into one of these three categories: Business, family or club.
Scarecrow must fit into an 8-foot by 8-foot space
Scarecrow must contain mostly recycled/biodegradable materials
Scarecrow cannot display any profanity, obscenities or odjectable items
You are responsible for supplying all the materials needed for your scarecrow as well as your own yard stake and sign. A space will be allocated.
Someone must be present to erect the scarecrow in your designated area.
Scarecrow may have props for your business, club or family that relate to your theme.
No perishable items (pumpkins, etc.) that will attract vermin will be allowed.
Please construct scarecrow with inclement weather in mind (wind, rain, etc.).
Those participating in the contest have the option to build their scarecrow on the day of the event, which is Saturday, Oct. 7, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Tri-County Community Resource Center, or, they can create it ahead of time and set it up the day of.
Judging will take place at noon, with the winners being announced thereafter.
Scarecrows will be on display on the north side of the TCCRC building from Oct. 7 through Saturday, Nov. 4. Any items that are still on the property after this date will be discarded.
Those interested in participating in contest are asked to fill out a registration form. The form can be found on the chamber’s website: www.chieflandchamber.com under “Events.”
You can also pick up a form at the chamber’s office (23 SE 2nd Ave., Chiefland).
There is a $25 entry fee for the contest. Payment, along with the registration form, can be mailed to P.O. Box 1397, Chiefland, Florida, 32644.
The deadline to register is Friday, Sept. 29.
For more information, call the chamber’s office at 352-493-1849.
