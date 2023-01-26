Great finds at Finders Keepers

CHIEFLAND — Chiefland thrift store shoppers have probably noticed that the Skinny Wallet sign on N. Young Boulevard now says Get Stitched. And a new store, Finders Keepers Resale Bo-tique, has appeared next to the 19/98 Grill.
Get Stitched Embroidery & Gifts is still owned and operated by Tamra and Jason Minehart, who previously also ran the Skinny Wallet. When the Mineharts decided to focus their time on Get Stitched, they sold their Skinny Wallet inventory to Greta Perryman and her new endeavor, Finders Keepers.
“In early November, I walked into Skinny Wallet and Mrs. Tamra just started talking to me about random things,” Perryman said. “And then, all of a sudden, she told me that she was going to be closing the store and selling the contents. I was like, ‘oh my goodness, tell me who I got to know, so I can go shopping there.’”
“And she said, ‘well I was hoping you would buy it,’” Perryman said. “We toyed with the idea for two or three weeks, and I went back and forth. But I just felt it was divinely inspired and so did she. And so then we started with the financial aspect of it, and a building and all those things that come with opening a new business. We started connecting the dots and everything fell into place.”
Finders Keepers Resale Bo-tique opened its doors in December of 2022 and has seen a steady stream of business, primarily through word of mouth. Perryman had recently retired after teaching for 36 years, spending much of her career in Levy and Gilchrist County schools.
“We’re trying to build upon what the Mineharts had done,” she said. “They had the business for a very long time. So, along with the inventory, I bought their expertise. And that’s what came along with the deal, and she’s been nothing but helpful. I’m so thankful for them.”
Finders Keepers carries name brand, great condition, gently loved clothing for women, men and children. Additionally, they offer homegoods, purses, bath/body items and some vintage. Buyouts are by appointment. Currently, Perryman is booked into March but welcomes people to reach out to schedule a time.
“We’ve had a very warm reception,” she said. “People come in and say they love the store. It’s so far so good. We’ve got a lot we still want to do. We’re just getting started.”
