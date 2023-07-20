YANKEETOWN — A finding of a graffiti-covered pavilion recently landed one woman behind bars.
Kristine Hess, of Inglis, is facing three counts of criminal mischief, according to Levy County Sheriff’s Office arrest records.
Deputies found the graffiti-covered pavilion, located at the end of County Road 40, while patrolling on July Fourth.
According to a LCSO news release, Hess allegedly “used spray paint and permanent marker to scroll the name ‘James Edwards’ on most surfaces of the pavilion and picnic tables.”
Deputies were aware Hess was the girlfriend of the late James Edwards, who recently passed away. According to the news release, a lot of the messages included how “he” was missed.
As deputies worked to gather evidence of Hess’ involvement in the crime, she confessed via social media to the writings painted on the sidewalk and road, according to the news release. After being located and interviewed, she denied having responsibility for the crime.
However, sufficient evidence had already been collected, leading to Hess’ arrest, according to the news release.
In addition to the charges already mentioned, Hess is also facing more charges for violation of her probation, according to the news release. She is being held in the Levy County Detention Center with no bond.
According to the news release, deputies estimate more than $3,000 dollars in damages to the building and table, which is maintained by Levy County’s Parks and Recreation department.
The department has since cleaned up the graffiti following its appearance on social media, according to the news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.