Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bill that will allow Floridians to carry concealed weapon without a permit

TALLAHASSEE — Residents in Florida will no longer need a government-issued permit to carry a concealed weapon.
This comes after Gov. Ron DeSantis recently signed House Bill (HB) 543 into law Monday, making Florida the 26th state to enact Constitutional Carry legislation.
“Constitutional Carry is in the books,” DeSantis said in a news release.
With this bill, a background check or training will no longer be required prior to a person being able to carry a concealed weapon. However, the bill does not change the current age requirement for buying a gun in Florida – which is 21 (or younger if a law enforcement or corrections officer or in military service) – as well as the limitations that come with it.
According to the news release, HB 543 will go into effect on July 1.
