TALLAHASSEE – On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a proclamation recognizing Feb. 6 – 10 as Florida Severe Weather Awareness Week, which is observed each year by the National Weather Service and Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) to increase awareness of and preparedness for severe weather hazards.
“The Division conducts numerous exercises throughout the year to prepare for emergency events in addition to our active emergency response and recovery efforts, but preparedness begins at home,” FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie said. “Disasters can strike at any time. Floridians should have disaster plans in place, including having an evacuation plan in place if needed and a stocked disaster supply kit that supports every member of the family, including pets.”
Florida’s Severe Weather Awareness Week focuses on the education of different natural hazards occurring in Florida each day of the week, as follows:
Monday, Feb. 6 – Lightning
Tuesday, Feb. 7 – Marine Hazards and Rip Currents
Wednesday, Feb. 8 – Thunderstorms and Tornadoes
Thursday, Feb. 9 – Hurricanes and Flooding
Friday, Feb. 10 – Temperature Extremes and Wildfires
A statewide tornado drill will also occur on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at approximately 10 a.m. Public and commercial broadcasters are encouraged to participate in the statewide tornado drill by broadcasting these messages immediately. For the Florida Panhandle counties within the Central time zone, all drill activities will be repeated one hour earlier (9 a.m. CST).
School districts, private schools, preschools and daycare centers are urged to participate in the drill. The tornado warning will be broadcast on NOAA Weather Radio and will be encoded as a weekly test for this drill.
For more information about Florida Severe Weather Awareness Week, visit FloridaDisaster.org/SWAW and follow the Division on Facebook and Twitter @FLSERT.
To find preparedness tips for families and businesses, visit FloridaDisaster.org/PlanPrepare.
