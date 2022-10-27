CHIEFLAND — The Tommy Usher Log-a-Load for Kids Golf Classic returned for its 26th year, following a two-year hiatus. On Oct. 20, approximately 164 golfers took to the course at the Chiefland Golf & Country Club to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network and UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital.
“The response has been unbelievable, it’s the most golfers we’ve ever had,” Lynetta Griner, the organizer of the event, said. “It really is a timber-industry-wide charity. Log-a-Load for Kids started as you donated the revenue from a load of logs. It has morphed into this charity event.”
The tournament is named in memory of Tommy Usher, a local timber farmer and Lynetta Griner’s brother, who was killed in an accident in 1989.
Ken and Lynetta Griner own Usher Land & Timber in Chiefland and have led the event for many years. They handed the reins of organizing the fundraiser to Eric Handley and their son, Korey Griner. Handley and Griner also assist with managing Usher Land & Timber.
The tournament draws supporters chiefly from the local mills, consultants, loggers and landowners, but also includes many others from the agriculture industry and beyond. All proceeds support the Children’s Miracle Network, which raises funds for children’s hospitals nationwide, including UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital.
“The Children’s Miracle Network is at Shands in Gainesville, and there is a large amount of people here that have had some kind of impact, because of Shands, because of their children,” Handley said. “My wife and I lost triplets last year, so we saw the impact that organization can have on families when they are in the worst of places.”
“Another attendee has a daughter who went through cancer treatment and was heavily influenced by the Children’s Miracle Network, too,” he said. “There are a lot of people here. We don’t know all their stories. But it hits home. What this money is going to it means a lot.”
“Especially because it stays right here,” Handley said. “If anyone at this tournament had an issue with a child, they are going to go to Shands and see the type of support that Children’s Miracle Network gives families. It’s important.”
In addition to the golfers, the golf classic is supported primarily by Farm Credit of Florida and about 60 hole sponsors.
“In year 23, we surpassed a million dollars donated to Children’s Miracle Network,” Griner said. “We certainly couldn’t do this without all of our friends and neighbors and competitors. There are loggers here who we compete with on a daily basis, but we come together for this, for the common good.”
“It’s just so rewarding for us, that we renew friendships,” she said. “And it’s just a great event to support a really worthy cause. And without fail, you can talk to someone here who has been impacted by the Children’s Miracle Network. It impacts everybody.”
