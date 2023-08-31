ANTUNEZ, JOSE EDILBERTO LEMUS, of Trenton, FL, Booked 08/23/23 Moving traffic viol. Operate motor vehicle WO valid license, Bond of $500.
CHALKER, DANON RUSHMORE, Address not provided, Booked 08/26/23 Out-state-fug-ref, Fugitive from justice, No bond.
HAMPTON, GERALD DISIREE, of Bell, FL, Booked 08/24/23 Moving traffic viol, drive while lic suspend revocation equiv status, ROR.
MARTIN-FLORES, LUIS ALBERTO, of Gainesville, FL, Booked 08/21/23 Failure to appear, FTA-Operate motor vehicle WO valid license, bond of $500.
PEREIRA DE SOUZA, WILDSON, of Tampa, FL, Booked 08/26/23 Battery touch or strike, Cruelty toward child abuse without great bodily harm, Bond of $50,000.
TAPOROIA, ROUELIO HERNANDEZ, of Decanter, AL, Booked 08/20/23 Battery touch or strike, Bond of $500.
WILKERSON, ALICIA MARIE, Of Trenton, FL, Booked 08/25/23 Trespassing Occupied structure or conveyance, Bond of 5,000.
WYNN, EDWARD RAY, Of Newberry, FL, Booked 08/22/23 Aggrav Asslt-weapon W deadly weapon without intent to kill, Battery 2nd or subsq off, Bond of $50,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.