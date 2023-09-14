Buncik, Dakota Austin, of Trenton, FL, booked 09/04/2023, Out-county-warrant, Bond set $10,000.
Certain, Jammie Dale, of Fort White, FL, booked 09/08/2023, Traffic offense DUI and damage property, Bond set $5,000.
Cortes, Juan Carlos, of Lake Bulter, FL, booked 09/05/2023, Withhold support NON support of children or spouse, Bond set $2570.00.
Coulon, Chase Alexander, of High Springs, FL, booked 09/04/2023, Battery cause bodily harm, Marijuana-possess not more than 20 grams, Bond set 30,000.
Foust, Klavius Daine, of High Springs, FL, booked 09/08/2023, Cruelty towards child abuse child without great bodily harm, Bond set 50,000.
Gray, Tyler Austin, of High Springs, FL, booked 09/10/2023, Battery 2nd subsq off, Petit theft, crimes against person resist prop recovery retail merchant or farmer, Drug-possess cntrl sub WO prescription, Drug equip-possess and or use, Awaiting first appeal.
Lea, Bradley James, of Bell, FL, booked 09/08/2023, Traffic offense DUI alcohol or drugs breath-alcohol level 0.08 or more, Bond set $10,000.
Pace, Jonathan Michael, of Trenton, FL, booked 09/09/2023, Battery touch or strike, Obstructing justice tampering in misdemeanor proceeding, Bond set $5,000.
Pendlebury, Ronald Glen, of Chiefland, FL, booked 09/10/2023, Dui-unlaw BLD alch Dui breath-alcohol 0.08 or more per 210 L, Marijuana-possess not more than 20 grams, Bond set $2,500.
Robinson, Robert Thomas, of Newberry, FL, booked 09/08/2023, Out-of-county warrant, Bond set $300,000.
Valentine, David Edward, of Old Town, FL, booked 09/08/2023, Out-of-county warrant, NO BOND.
Whittington, Jeremy Russell, of Trenton, FL, booked 09/09/2023, Out-of-county warrant, Indecent exposure of sexual organs, Bond set $202,300.
