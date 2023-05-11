GFWC Williston Woman’s Club receives grant from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

WILLISTON — The GFWC Williston Woman’s Club is the latest recipient of a humanitarian grant from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints through the Ocala Florida Stake.
President Darrell Brantley, Ocala Florida Stake president, made the presentation at the GFWC Williston Woman’s Club’s May business meeting.
The grant, which includes diapers and wipes to support the Tri-County Guardian ad Litem program, also provides hygiene products and funding for the purchase of two new stoves to replace the ones that were damaged several months ago. Replacing the stoves will allow the woman’s club to support the community with their projects and to confidently rent its building with the use of the kitchen for reunions, receptions, etc.
Activities and projects of the GFWC Williston Woman’s Club include providing scholarships to local students, hosting safety programs, filling backpacks for elementary students, co-hosting a party for foster children, participating in fundraising walks, and donating clothing, blankets, holiday decorations, gift cards, and food items to area centers, equine rescue programs, students, first responders and dispatchers.
These partnerships are invaluable in supporting the needs of our communities and improving our quality of life.
