GFWC Williston Woman’s Club receives grant from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The GFWC Williston Woman’s Club recently received a grant from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints through the Ocala Florida Stake during a presentation at the club’s May business meeting. Pictured are: Sandra Harmon (from left), director of Ocala Florida Stake Communications Council; Nancy Wininger, assistant director of Ocala Florida Stake Communications Council; Catrina Sistrunk, Co-president of GFWC Williston Woman’s Club; and Darrell Brantley, Stake President, Ocala Florida Stake.