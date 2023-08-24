Getting a facelift

WILLISTON — It has been about roughly two or three months since Justin Dee took over as the new commander at AMVETS Post 444.
But in just the short time he has been in the position, Dee has wasted no time getting to work on implementing fresh ideas and changes at the post. This includes making some new additions both on the inside and outside.
But while Dee is technically the one spearheading the post’s revamp, he notes that it has been a collaborative effort between himself, members and community partners.
“Bill Foster, who runs Premier Events here locally, is the chair of our vets committee,” Dee said.
“He’s been putting on amazing events. Everything from different types of trivia to different live entertainment.”
Additionally, Dee said the post also recently bought 1.7 acres of land that is next to the building for more parking spaces. Work on clearing the land began on Aug. 16.
Someone who has assisted in getting this project off and running, according to Dee, is Steve Quinata, owner of Williston Well & Pump Inc.
“Him and I had a discussion, and he asked me what our biggest need was,” Dee said. “And I said, ‘currently, our biggest is parking. We’re just so limited in parking,’” adding that it restricts the number of members the post can recruit.
Dee said Quinata has brought in a land clearing company to help with clearing out the area.
According to Dee, the new parking lot, once completed, is expected to bring about “20 to 30” more parking spaces for the post. He added that they are “really appreciative” of Quinata for the time and money he has put into it.
As of Friday, Aug. 18, Dee said they had made “amazing progress” on the project. He added that over the course of the next several weeks, the company will be removing a little bit of the foliage before leveling it out and bringing in limerock.
“Sooner than later, I’m sure,” Dee said when asked if they had an estimated completion date.
In addition to receiving help from partners like Foster and Quinata, Dee said members at the post have also chipped in to help, too. This includes the Ladies Auxiliary, who Dee said have assisted with food and events at the post.
“It’s amazing,” he said. “Everyone feeds off each other.”
As for events, there are several that are open to the public. According to Dee, some of these include: Wednesday Bingo, Show Me The Money (Fridays) and Vet’s Dinner (Fridays and Saturdays).
Dee said the post also holds a monthly Grillin and Chillin event that is open to everyone.
To keep up-to-date with what’s going on, Dee said folks are welcome to stop by the post to check out thier event’s calendar or take a printed copy. You can also follow the post on Facebook (@AMVETS Post 444 Williston, FL).
In the last few months, Dee said veteran membership at the post has increased by 10 percent. Additionally, he added that the post’s Ladies Auxiliary and Son’s Squadron has also seen about the same growth, if not, greater numbers.
Dee encourages other surrounding businesses to assist organizations like AMVEST Post 444. He said that while they do have fun and provide support for veterans, their “foundation is charity and giving back to the community.”
“The greater the membership, the more that local businesses assist us and supports us, the more we can do for charity (and) the more we can do for the community,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.