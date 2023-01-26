Get to know some artic animals from around the world

Editor’s note: The articles seen below were written by students who are a part of the Gifted program at Bronson Elementary School, with the assistance of their teacher, Daniel Galpin. The Levy Citizen is working with Galpin and his students as they look to build on their writing and researching skills. Each month, the students work on putting together articles that will then be published in the newspaper on the last Thursday of that month. The topic they write about will be different each month. For January, the topic was “artic animals.” The students have written about a variety of artic animals and their environments. The students have also included a small introduction about themselves.
The Canada Lynx
By: Koral Cummings
I would like to introduce the arctic animal we chose to research. I chose the Canada Lynx because my stepdad is from Canada! Here are some of the interesting facts. The first fun fact is that Lynxes are medium-size wildcats that roam the forests of North America, Europe and Asia. Their name comes from a Greek word meaning “to shine” because of their reflective eyes. They have prominent tufts of hair above their ears and their short, stubby tails. They also have rounded, puffy paws that allow them to walk in the snow. Native to North America, the Canadian lynx lives in a wide range from the Arctic to Southern parts of Alaska and Canada. They have also been spotted in the Northern area of the United States. A lynx is not very fast, so they have mastered the art of stealth and use wooded areas to stalk prey. They mainly feed on mice and can hear their prey up to 250 feet! As you can see, the Lynx is a very interesting animal!
Hi! I’m Koral Cummings! I am in the fourth grade and the reporter in the student government at BES. I am in Mrs. Thompson’s class and love Bronson Elementary. I am also a girl scout and a cheerleader. My hobbies are drawing and coloring. My favorite animals are giraffes, penguins and koalas. My favorite food is toast with butter. My favorite drink is Pepsi. My favorite type of books are fiction books, specifically the Baby Sitters Club series. My motto to live by is “Remember to be yourself! Everyone else is already taken!”
Colossal Squid
By: Maddie Garner
This animal is straight out of a nightmare! The colossal squid lives in the Antarctic Ocean. Up to around 45 feet long, this is the largest squid (in mass) known to mankind. Their eyes are similar to the size of a soccer ball! These monstrous creatures have suckers armed with sharp, solid hooks on their tentacles. Marine biologists noted that colossal squids use these “weapons” to fend off predators, as well as to catch dinner.
Their diet primarily consists of other squids alongside a wide variety of fish. Unlike many other animals the colossal squid does not migrate. The female squid carries around 3,000 eggs at depths of at least 5,000 feet. Along with all of these eggs, they carry for up to nine months! As you can see, the colossal squid is an impressive creature.
Hey, I’m Maddie Garner and I’m in sixth grade! I was born in West Virginia, but I live in Bronson right now. I play basketball for Bronson Middle School and I’m sort of, maybe obsessed with Harry Potter ... but we don’t talk about that. In the future, I hope to attend MIT and become a professional journalist and web developer. I’ve attended Bronson since kindergarten but only for five years. That’s because in kindergarten I bumped up to first grade. Enjoy the newspaper!
Artic Seal
By: Austin Pelt
Out of all of the Arctic animals, I chose the Arctic Seal to research because it’s so cute. The Arctic Seal primarily eats fish. They use their whiskers to help sense and catch their prey. Similar to other marine animals, seals get all the water they need from their food. Their thick blubber layers serve two roles, one is to reserve nutrients and the other is to insulate their body. Their fins are shaped like feet, which help them maneuver on land. Seals can hear extremely well both above and below water. In addition, seals can see better in the water than they can in bright light. Their eyes have a round lens and large irises to help them see underwater. A seal is pregnant for 243 days. Seals and their pups stay together until they are old enough to live on their own. Arctic Seals migrate from the cold Arctic waters to the warmer waters of the Northern hemisphere. However, they are found more often in Northern part of the Arctic. As you can see, the Arctic Seal is an interesting animal!
Hey! I’m Austin Pelt. I was born in 2013 and I am 9 years old. I’m in the fourth grade at BES. I love fourth grade and I hope you love school, too. Some of my favorite activities are playing basketball and volunteering in student government. I love helping my teachers and my family. I’ve been in Bronson my whole life, and I love my life and people love me! I hope you like our newspaper articles. I will leave you with one of my favorite mottos, “Remember, think smarter not harder!”
Scale Worms
By: Bristol Chorvat
There are many bizarre and interesting creatures in the arctic waters. Today I will be covering the very nightmarish looking “Eulagisca Gigantea” or Scale Worm. These brush look-a-like creatures have golden bristles that are relatable to human teeth! These are called “chaete” on the sides of their bodies. The worm’s head and body are gray and brown in color with microscopic eyes. They also have tubular sucking mouthparts, and very sharp incisors that carry a tearing bite! They can grow up to 20 centimeters and 8 inches long and 10 centimeters, 4 inches wide. They live solitary lives unless during reproduction. They survive the cold arctic waters by modifying their metabolic rates so they can better adapt and thrive in the large amounts of C02. In their habitat they can be found in multiple places from seaweed beds, to hydrothermal vents, and other concealed areas. As you can see, Scale Worms are very unique creatures!
Hi! I’m Bristol Chorvat, and I am in the 5th grade at Bronson Elementary School. I was born and raised here in Bronson and have attended Bronson Elementary since I was in pre-kindergarten. I have received two certificates of achievement for my academic performance, and I also have received two letters from Florida’s governor. I love to read and research, specifically about astronomy. Lastly, I have also attended the World Strides program and brought back a little souvenir and good memories. I enjoy researching for my part in the articles. So I hope you guys enjoy seeing the Quad Squad newspaper and all of the topics it covers now and in the future. Happy reading!
Narwhals
By: Sophia Heredia
I will be sharing what I know about Narwhals and the other members of the Quad Squad will be sharing about other creatures that live in the Artic. Now lets get started. Narwhals like to eat squid and halibut. They eat around 66 pounds of food per day. The narwhal is a toothed whale, but is different from all other toothed whales because it has no teeth in its mouth. Instead, male narwhals have a single long, straight tooth (or tusk) that protrudes two to three meters out of the upper left jaw. I also found out that they are the unicorns of the sea and can grow to 17 feet in length. Narwhals are pretty smart. A narwhal’s brain is the same size as a human’s (relative to body mass), and they can recognize themselves in a mirror and pass along new skills to younger generations. Each Narwhal lives up to about 50 years and they can change color throughout their lives. Narwhals have been known to swim up to 160 km per day while migrating. Narwhals are unlikely to be aggressive or dangerous to humans. However, they are not particularly friendly, either. Thank you for allowing me to share my knowledge with all of you!
I am Sophia Heredia, and I am in fourth grade. I am also in the Eagles Helping Others Club and serve as the vice president. My favorite color is teal and some of my favorite animals are koalas, giraffes and sea turtles. I moved to Bronson as a toddler and have attended Bronson Elementary for all grades besides kindergarten. I have horseback riding lessons every other Monday. I enjoy learning new things and going to the beach. I hope you enjoy our newspaper articles and GO EAGLES!!!
