CHIEFLAND — Get Stitched Embroidery & Gifts in Chiefland recently held a grand re-opening celebration on Jan. 24.
The celebration, which was from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., featured lunch, courtesy of Get Stitched, drawings and more. Additionally, a ribbon cutting was also held by the Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce inside the business, as well.
Get Stitched, located at 1555 NW 27th Court, is owned and operated by Tamra and Jason Minehart. Tamra said it has been open for eight years.
The company recently went through an “expansion”, which included adding to the gift shop seen inside the business. According to Tamra, in addition to the services they already offer, they are also now doing full color printing, business cards and banners, as well.
“We would love the opportunity to serve them in 2023,” Tamra said when asked what she’d like to share with those in the community.
Get Stitched Embroidery & Gifts is open Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.