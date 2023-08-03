CHIEFLAND — The line up started early Saturday for the 12th annual Back-to-School Bash at First United Methodist Church Chiefland.
Nonprofits and organizations gave away backpacks and other assorted school supplies to hundreds of families.
The annual event also offered free food provided by the church, and face painting by Zany Faces and Nana’s Funny Face Painting.
Dozens of groups participated, including Cedar Key Lions Club, Friends of the Luther Callaway Library, Meridian Health, Clyatt House and the College of Central Florida.
The Tri-County Community Resource Center partners with the church in organizing the bash.
“The costs of purchasing school supplies can add up for families, especially if they have more than one child,” Beverly Goodman, TCCRC manager, said. “Starting school with a brand-new backpack and essential supplies gives children the confidence to know they have the tools to succeed, while relieving some of the financial stress parents may be feeling.”
According to Goodman, more than 500 local students benefited from the bash.
Students in Levy County are set to return to the classroom Thursday, Aug. 10.
