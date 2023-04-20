Brock, Richard Brian, age 26 of Trenton, FL, booked 4/16/2023, Out of county warrant for FTA on retail farm theft, $2000 bond. Possession of controlled substance without prescription. Possession and or us of drug equipment. Still waiting for first appearance.
Brogdon, Jason, age 37 of Trenton, FL. booked 4/15/2023, Probation violation, no bond. Non support of children or spouse, $2,770 bond.
Marangoni, Douglas Aaron, age 19 of High Springs, FL, booked 4/11/2023. Threat to bomb, false report, bomb arson, weapon, mass destruction of public property, bond $50,000. Send written threat to kill, bond $50,000. Interfere with school administration functions, bond $10,000. Use 2 way communication device to facilitate felony, bond $25,000.
Marshall, Eric James, age 39 of Williston, FL, booked 4/16/2023, Out of county warrant. Out of county warrant, no bond. DUI alcohol or drugs, 3rd violation within 10 years, driving while license suspended revocation or equivalent status. Still waiting first appearance.
Ruwell, John Nicholas, age 55 of Trenton, FL, booked 4/14/2023, Grand theft 10K less than 20K. Bond $7,000.
