Gas prices see big drop in last week

Prices at the gas pump have continued to fall across the U.S.
According to the AAA’s (American Automobile Association) weekly report, the national average for a gallon of gas at the pump has seen a 12-cent decline in just the last week. This is the biggest weekly decline since the early part of August.
“Gas prices are dropping nationwide, with some of the largest decreases happening on the West Coast,” Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, said in the report. “But the West also has the farthest to fall because its prices are so elevated. For instance, California is still $1.50 higher than the national average.”
According to the report, Monday’s national average price of $3.54 a gallon was 22 cents lower than what prices were in October and 15 cents higher than last year.
As of Tuesday, the average price for gas in the state of Florida was $3.37 per gallon. According to the AAA’s website, in Levy County, the price sat at $3.47 per gallon. Meanwhile, Levy’s neighboring counties Gilchrist, Dixie, Alachua, Marion and Citrus all averaged below or above that number.
According to the website, Dixie County’s average price for gas per gallon as of Tuesday was $3.45. Gilchrist and Citrus counties both had an average price of $3.43, with Marion County also seeing lower prices at $3.37 per gallon. Alachua County, however, had one of the more higher prices, with the average being $3.51.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.