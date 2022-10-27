Gas prices continue to fall

The price for gas has continued to go down across the U.S. This is based off the latest numbers from the AAA (American Automobile Association) this week.
According to a release by the AAA, the national average pump price dropped nine cents over the last week to $3.79 as of Monday. The price has declined each day going to back to Oct. 11, mostly due to lower oil prices and less drivers than usual fueling up their vehicles.
“Global recession fears coupled with the Biden Administration’s plan to continue tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve into December has helped temper oil prices,” Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, said in the release. “This will help take the pressure off pump prices, benefitting drivers and their wallets.”
In the state of Florida, the average price for gas as of Tuesday was $3.35, according to the AAA’s website. It’s a roughly five-cent drop compared to last week’s prices.
As for Levy County and surrounding areas, the average price for gas as of Tuesday was $3.43. Gilchrist County was sitting at the same number while Dixie County was two cents lower at $3.41.
While prices at the pump have fallen, Monday’s national average of $3.79 was nine cents more than a month ago and 41 cents higher than a year ago, according to the release.
