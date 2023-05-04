Gandhi-King-Mandela Peace Prize awarded to Latter-day Saint leader

Russell M. Nelson, an internationally recognized medical doctor, revered prophet, seer and revelator, and president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has been awarded the Gandhi-King-Mandela peace prize from Morehouse College, a historically Black school in Atlanta.
The award is named for Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King Jr. and Nelson Mandela.
Rev. Lawrence Carter, dean of the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse, presented the award to President Nelson and said he was selected “for his global efforts in ‘abandoning attitudes and actions of prejudice against any group of God’s children’ through nonviolent ways.”
In addition, the award recognizes Nelson for his efforts to “build bridges of understanding rather than create walls of segregation”, to continue “the legacy of Joseph Smith Jr., founder of the Latter-day Saints movement and the first nationally recognized religious leader in the United States to advocate for the freedom of enslaved Africans by affirming racial and ethnic equality”, and to inspire “your church to radical inclusivity and solidarity by taking a stand for the rights of women and children, and to preserve the intellectual, personal, social, and religious freedoms, and protection of all humankind.”
Carter also noted Nelson’s “noble efforts to heal and reunite the broken body of Christ” and the Church’s relationships with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), the United Negro College Fund, Morehouse College and Spelman College.
Nelson and Rev. Amos C. Brown, who represented the NAACP, met in June 2021 to announce a partnership between the two organizations. Nelson pledged to provide $6 million in humanitarian aid over three years to inner cities in the U.S., $3 million in scholarship donations over as many years to the United Negro College Fund and a fellowship to send up to 50 students to Ghana to learn about Black American and African history.
“We are brothers and sisters, each of us the child of a loving Father in Heaven”, Nelson said. “His Son, the Lord Jesus Christ, invites all to come unto Him – ‘black and white, bond and free, male and female’” (2 Nephi 26:33).
“May we as sons and daughters of God – as eternal brothers and sisters – do all within our power to build up each other, learn from each other and demonstrate respect for all of God’s children,” Nelson said. “May we link arms in love and brotherhood.”
