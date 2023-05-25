Gal Pal Beauty Lounge celebrates grand opening

CHIEFLAND — Gal Pal Beauty Lounge recently celebrated its grand opening on Saturday with door prizes, drawings and more.
The salon, located at 409 N. Main St., Chiefland, was founded by owner Mykenzi Goolsby in 2021, with a goal to help create a space for people to come enhance their natural beauty and feel comfortable while doing it. Goolsby is joined by many self-owned small businesses in the area.
Gal Pal Beauty Lounge offers eyelash extensions, nails, pedicures, Versa Spa Spray Tanning Booth, a photography studio and a store-front boutique with the hopes of soon adding a hairstylist to its family.
In addition to the grand opening, a ribbon cutting was also held by the Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce on Friday.
Folks are encouraged to walk in to Gal Pal Beauty Lounge Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., to say hello and browse around.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.