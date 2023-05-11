FWC to conduct aquatic plant control in parts of Lake Rousseau

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will be conducting an aquatic plant control in parts of Lake Rousseau during the week of May 15 (weather permitting).
According to a news release, FWC will be treating invasive hydrilla “in areas where it is encroaching on beneficial native submersed aquatic plants and may negatively impact navigation and flood protection.”
“The FWC manages hydrilla on a lake-by-lake basis using a collaborative approach,” the news release said. “The FWC makes management decisions after comparing the benefits that low-to-moderate levels of hydrilla can provide for fish and wildlife, and the desires of various stakeholder groups against the impact this invasive plant can have on native plant communities, access and navigation, flood control, and management costs.”
Lake Rousseau is surrounded by three counties, Citrus, Levy and Marion, and is made up of 3,657 acres, according to the lake’s website.
For general waterbody information, fishing forecasts, virtual tours, plant control operation schedules and annual workplans, boat ramp information, and more, visit the “What’s Happening on My Lake” website at MyFWC.com/Lakes.
