FWC issues emergency order to protect against spread of CWD in North Florida

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) recently announced that it, along with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS), have implemented management actions and an executive order to monitor and protect against the likely spread of CWD (chronic wasting disease) in North Florida.
This announcement came less than a week after the FWC confirmed that a road-killed 4.5-year-old female white-tailed deer in Holmes County tested positive for CWD, leading it, the FDACS and other partnering agencies to launch a CWD response plan as a result.
The FWC says as part of the plan, it will be collecting samples from specific established zones to further assess the spread of the disease. The results from this initial sampling effort will inform resource managers so they can respond with appropriate management strategies.
The FWC says that the FDACS is prioritizing CWD testing from all samples collected from Holmes County.
In an executive order signed by FWC Executive Director Roger Young on June 19, new actions include:
Establishment of a CWD Management Zone centered around the location of the positive sample. The CWD Management Zone includes the portions of Holmes, Jackson and Washington counties north of Interstate 10, east of State Road 81 and west of U.S. Highway 231.
The prohibition of exporting whole cervid (deer) carcasses and high-risk carcass parts originating from the CWD Management Zone.
The prohibition of baiting or feeding deer within the CWD Management Zone with limited exceptions.
The prohibition of rehabilitating or releasing injured or orphaned white-tailed deer originating within the CWD Management Zone.
FDACS management actions to date include:
Heightened review of transportation permits for intra-state captive cervids to or from captive cervid facilities within the CWD Management Zone.
Increased communication with captive cervid facilities in the CWD Management Zone.
Quarantine of all captive cervid facilities in the CWD Management Zone.
The FWC says the purpose of these regulations is to help protect Florida’s white-tailed deer herd by reducing the potential spread of CWD within the CWD Management Zone and to other parts of the state.
According to the FWC, controlling the spread of CWD is difficult once it becomes established in a natural population. Because prions shed by infected deer persist in the environment, the best chance for controlling CWD is acting quickly after it’s been detected to prevent more animals from becoming infected. CWD can be transmitted directly – from animal to animal – or indirectly from the environment.
There is no current scientific evidence that CWD can be transmitted to humans or livestock under natural conditions. However, the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) does not recommend consuming meat from animals that test positive for CWD or from any sick animal.
Anyone who who sees a sick, abnormally thin deer or finds a deer dead from unknown causes is asked to call the CWD hotline at 866-CWD-WATCH (866-293-9282) and report the animal’s location.
