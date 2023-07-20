FWC arrest more than 90 boaters during Operation Dry Water weekend

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) recently announced that its officers arrested 94 vessel drivers for boating under the influence from July 1-3.
The large number of arrests was part of Operation Dry Water weekend. This was the 15th year that FWC has taken part in this campaign.
“Tragic accidents occur when irresponsibility is present,” Col. Brian Smith, director of FWC’s Division of Law Enforcement, said in a news release. “Operating a vessel while impaired puts the vessel operator, everyone on board and everyone around them in danger. I have no doubt that the hard work our officers and partner agencies put in over the holiday weekend saved lives.”
Operating a vessel while under the influence of alcohol or drugs is illegal on all bodies of water and can result in serious injuries and consequences. The FWC says that in Florida, it is illegal to operate a vessel with a blood alcohol content of .08 or higher. This is the same as in a vehicle.
The FWC reminds boaters to enjoy the Florida sunshine and designate an operator that will remain sober to ensure the safety of everyone with them and around them. It also encourages boaters to wear a life jacket and take a boating education course.
For more information about boating safety, visit MyFWC.com/Boating.
