FWC arrest more than 90 boaters during Operation Dry Water weekend

About Operation Dry Water: Operation Dry Water is a year-round Boating Under the Influence awareness campaign that facilitates a national weekend of BUI detection and enforcement aimed at reducing the number of alcohol- and drug-related boating incidents and fatalities. This year Operation Dry Water weekend took place July 1-3. The FWC and partner agencies play a vital role in protecting lives, promoting safe boating practices, ensuring legal compliance and fostering a culture of responsible behavior on the water.