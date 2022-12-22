FSBA/FADSS meet in Tampa for networking, inspiration and professional development

Cameron Asbell (from left), Levy County School Board member, District 1; Tammy Boyle, school board member, District 4 (vice-chairman); Paige S. Brookins, school board member, District 2 (Chairman); Christopher A. Cowart, Superintendent; Ashley Clemenzi, school board member, District 3; and Devin Whitehurst, school board member, District 5, represented the School Board of Levy County at the 77th FSBA / FADSS Annual Joint Conference in Tampa.