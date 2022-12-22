FSBA/FADSS meet in Tampa for networking, inspiration and professional development

TAMPA — Over 400 school board members, superintendents and education leaders attended the 77th FSBA/FADSS Annual Joint Conference for a week of leadership development, networking and training. This event is a joint planning effort of the Florida School Boards Association (FSBA) and Florida Association of District School Superintendents (FADSS), as well as the Florida Education Legislative Liaisons (FELL), Florida Education Risk Management Association (FERMA), Florida School Boards Attorney Association (FSBAA) and the Sunshine State School Public Relations Association (SUNSPRA).
The Keynote Speaker during the opening session featured communication expert, motivational speaker and author, Sarita Maybin. The conference also featured three separate panel discussions with teachers, school board members and student leaders. The teacher panel was comprised of four of the five 2023 Florida Teacher of the Year Finalists and included Melissa Matz, the 2023 Florida Teacher of the Year.
The student panel was comprised of eight student leaders from the Florida Association of Student Councils. These panels included important conversations about how all stakeholders can work together to improve student achievement. In addition to keynote speakers and breakout sessions, the associations also conducted annual business meetings.
“The Annual Joint Conference is a welcome opportunity each year for School Board Members and Superintendents to learn and professionally grow together to benefit their school districts,” Andrea Messina, FSBA Chief Executive Officer, commented. “This year, with 94 new school board members, conference attendees left with a renewed energy and focus on student achievement.”
The mission of FSBA is to increase student achievement through the development of effective school board leadership and advocacy for public education. Association members will next convene in March for the 36th Annual Day in the Legislature, a Tallahassee advocacy event.
Attendees from the School Board of Levy County were:
Christopher A. Cowart, Superintendent
Cameron Asbell, School Board Member, District 1
Paige S. Brookins, School Board Member, District 2 – Chairman
Ashley Clemenzi, School Board Member, District 3
Tammy Boyle, School Board Member, District 4 – Vice Chairman
Devin Whitehurst, School Board Member, District 5
