TAMPA — Over 375 school board members, superintendents and education leaders attended the FSBA/FADSS (Florida School Boards Association/Florida Association of District School Superintendents) annual Summer Conference for three days of leadership development, networking and training.
The theme of the conference, “Future Ready Leaders”, featured international entrepreneur Pete Martinez as the keynote speaker. Martinez spoke to Florida’s school board members and superintendents about how artificial intelligence is becoming one of the most transformative innovations of our lifetime.
He shared real-life examples, ranging from genomics and Alzheimer’s disease to business and, most importantly, education. The conference also featured a general session on strategic planning delivered by former FSBA President Tim Weisheyer. This session explored the importance of having clarity, alignment and a strategic direction within the school district to ensure everyone is working towards a common purpose, an effective school board, and focused on student achievement.
“FSBA’s annual Summer Conference provides a valuable opportunity to school board members and others for idea exchange, collaboration, support and exploration of educational challenges,” Andrea Messina, FSBA Chief Executive Officer, said. “Board members owe it to their community and to their district to grow professionally so that they can continue to provide the leadership school districts need today.”
“Our Joint conferences with FSBA/FADSS provide a valuable time for professional development and networking to strengthen the alignment among our Levy’s board members and myself,” Superintendent Chris Cowart said. “Levy is so blessed to have dedicated people who care about our students’ future and working together for the betterment of our communities in Levy! Along with myself, school board members Paige Brookins, Tammy Boyle and Ashley Clemenzi attended the conference.”
The conference also featured a legislative session review and legislator Q&A with Representative Kaylee Tuck. The conversation during this session between Tuck and Dr. Danielle Thomas, FSBA Director of Advocacy & Legislative Services, focused on the biggest education topics coming out of the 2023 Legislative Session including HB 1 School Choice and other impactful legislation.
In addition to the keynote presentations, legislative session review and breakout sessions, the associations also conducted annual business meetings. Cowart was elected to lead the Small School District Council Consortium.
During the FSBA General Membership meeting, Alachua County School Board member Tina Certain was elected President of the Florida School Boards Association (FSBA) and was sworn in with three other school board members. Tim Bryant (Okaloosa) will serve as President-elect, while Angie Gallo (Orange) will serve as Vice President and Kim Amontree (Charlotte) will serve as Treasurer.
In addition to these four officers, Thomas Kennedy (Citrus), having served as president last year, will serve as Immediate Past President. The 2023-2024 Executive Officers will lead the association’s effort in meeting its mission to increase student achievement through the development of effective school board leadership and advocacy for public education.
