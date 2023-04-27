FRIENDS OF THE WILLISTON LIBRARY

Book Sale
Saturday – May 6th
8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
10 SE 1st St.
Any size paperback fiction $1.00 per bag.
Children’s books free to children attending.
Stock up for the summer as this is our last
sale until the end
of September.
Help support “The
Williston Public
Library.”
