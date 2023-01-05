WILLISTON — A special thank you to everyone who helped to make the Third Annual Holiday movie “Frozen” at Cornelius Williams Community Park on Dec. 17, 2022, a huge success.
The event began with the children selecting toys from donors, such as Country Boyz Cutz Barbershop, Williston Rotary Club, The Fugates and others. This was followed by a visit from Santa’s Helpers (Mayor Goodman and Mrs. Goodman), meet and greet, Tayelen Seabrooks the #10 Steer Wrestler in the WORLD, to the Williston Fire Rescue and Police Department.
Finally, the children hula-hooped their way to the movie “Frozen”, presented by Desmond Holmes and Family, followed by a treat of hot chocolate, hot dogs and popcorn. What a magical night to remember. A heartfelt thank you to all of the volunteers, participates, families and those who shared pictures that attended the event. We look forward to Movie Night 2023.
