A widespread cold air has begun to make its way throughout the U.S. this week, plummeting temperatures into the minuses in some states.
Here close to home, the freezing temperatures are expected to arrive in Florida as early as tonight and into Friday, according to an article on The Weather Channel’s website.
As the end of the week nears, highs during the daytime in areas from northern Florida along the Gulf Coast to coastal Texas have the possibility of not even reaching 40 degrees, according to the article. This cold air is also expected to stick around throughout this weekend, making for what should be a chilly Christmas holiday for many.
Additionally, as of Monday, The Weather Channel’s 10-day forecast had a handful of cities within Levy County only reaching highs in the 40s by this weekend, with the lowest temperatures being in the 20s.
