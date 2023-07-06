Free or low-cost health and dental Insurance for kids

Your children could be among the 162,000 kids who may be eligible for low-cost health and dental insurance through Florida KidCare – even if one or both parents are working.
Millions of children count on Florida KidCare for the high-quality health and dental insurance they need from birth through their 19th birthday. Florida KidCare is designed to provide services to children at each stage of growth and development.
Health and dental services are delivered through quality plans that offer a choice of local doctors, dentists, specialists, hospitals, pharmacies and other health care providers.
Benefits include but are not limited to:
Doctor Visits
Checkups
Vision & Hearing
Dental Care
Hospital Stays
Florida KidCare includes free, subsidized and competitively priced options based on family income and household size. Families who do not qualify for free or subsidized coverage may purchase a competitively priced plan.
Lawfully residing immigrant children are eligible without a waiting period, and information about a parent’s immigration status won’t be asked.
With no application fee and year-round enrollment, the time to apply is always now. Simply fill out the application, and Florida KidCare will match your child with the right option.
Apply online at floridakidcare.org or call 1-888-540-KIDS (5437).
If you would additional information, please contact Joyce Wilson, Unity Family Community Center, at 352-529-2030 or jwilson@ufccflorida.org.
