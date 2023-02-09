Free eye exams, prescription eyeglasses available from Cedar Key Lions Club

Lions are sometimes called “knights of the blind.” They are dedicated to addressing eyecare issues. Lions offer services for those with poor vision. They provide free vision screening and eyeglasses for qualifying adults and children.
The Cedar Key Lions Club serves residents of Levy, Dixie and Gilchrist counties. They offer vision services for individuals demonstrating financial need. Those requesting help must complete an application.
The application requires proof of financial need and references. The Cedar Key Lions Club partners with Walmart for vision services. This partnership enables Lions to provide vision screenings and eyeglasses at no charge.
An application can be obtained by calling the number below OR request the application by emailing bpiscura@yahoo.com.
Cedar Key Lions Club
P.O. Box 68
Cedar Key, FL 32625
352-477-1276
