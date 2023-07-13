Free breakfast, lunch to be offered to all Levy County students for 2023-2024 school year
Metro Creative

BRONSON — The School Board of Levy County recently announced its policy for serving meals to students under the School Breakfast Program and National School Lunch Program for the 2023-24 school year.

According to a news release, all students will be served free breakfast, lunch at the sites listed below.

Bronson Elementary School

Bronson Middle/High School

Cedar Key School

Chiefland Elementary School

Chiefland Middle/High School

Joyce Bullock Elementary School

Nature Coast Middle School

Whispering Winds Charter School

Williston Elementary School

Williston Middle High School

Yankeetown School

You can see school menus by visiting https://schools.mealviewer.com/district/LevyCountyPublicSchools.

For more information, visit the School Board of Levy County’s Food & Nutrition Services Department at 480 Marshburn Drive, Bronson or call 352-486-5244.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.