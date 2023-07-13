Free breakfast, lunch to be offered to all Levy County students for 2023-2024 school year

BRONSON — The School Board of Levy County recently announced its policy for serving meals to students under the School Breakfast Program and National School Lunch Program for the 2023-24 school year.
According to a news release, all students will be served free breakfast, lunch at the sites listed below.
Bronson Elementary School
Bronson Middle/High School
Cedar Key School
Chiefland Elementary School
Chiefland Middle/High School
Joyce Bullock Elementary School
Nature Coast Middle School
Whispering Winds Charter School
Williston Elementary School
Williston Middle High School
Yankeetown School
You can see school menus by visiting https://schools.mealviewer.com/district/LevyCountyPublicSchools.
For more information, visit the School Board of Levy County’s Food & Nutrition Services Department at 480 Marshburn Drive, Bronson or call 352-486-5244.
