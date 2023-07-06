Free breakfast, lunch being offered to kids 18 and under in Levy County through summer

A handful of schools/organizations in Levy County are offering free breakfast, lunch to children ages 18 and under.
Levy is one of several counties around the state that is offering this service through a partnership with the Summer BreakSpot program, which “provides nutritious meals at no cost to children 18 and under while school is out for the summer,” according to the Summer BreakSpot website.
Summer BreakSpot, which is also referred to as the Summer Food Service Program, is federally funded under the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). According to the Summer BreakSpot website, in Florida, it is administered by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS).
Summer BreakSpot sites are run locally by nonprofit organizations that offer the meals and in return, receive a reimbursement from the USDA, according to the program’s website.
There are three ways you can find locations serving meals near you. The first is by heading to the Summer BreakSpot website (SummerBreakSpot.org) to view an interactive map which allows you to search your area.
If your search comes up with no results, trying checking again at a later time, as sites are “added daily at 4 a.m. and 5 p.m.,” according to the Summer BreakSpot website.
The other options are by dialing 2-1-1 or texting “Food” to 304-304.
Below are the meal sites in Levy County that were provided following a search of the interactive map Friday on the Summer BreakSpot website.
Williston Elementary School
801 S. Main St., Williston, FL
Breakfast hours (July 5-7):
- Monday-Friday, 7:45 a.m.-8:30 a.m.
Breakfast hours (July 10-27):
- Monday-Thursday, 7:45 a.m.-8:30 a.m.
Lunch hours (July 5-7):
- Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-noon
Lunch hours (July 10-27):
- Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-noon
Unity Family Community Center
20030 NE 23rd Place, Williston, FL
Breakfast hours (July 5-27):
- Monday-Thursday, 8:15 a.m.-9 a.m.
Lunch hours (July 5-27):
- Monday-Thursday, noon-1:30 p.m.
Chiefland Elementary School
1205 NW 4th Ave, Chiefland, FL
Breakfast hours (July 5-28):
- Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-8:15 a.m.
Lunch hours (July 5-28):
- Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Kountry Kids Learning Center, Inc.
301 NW 10th St., Chiefland, FL
Breakfast hours (July 5-28):
- Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-8:30 a.m.
Lunch hours (July 5-28):
- Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Nature Coast Middle School
6830 NW 140th St., Chiefland, FL
Breakfast hours (July 5-12):
- Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m.-9:30 a.m.
Lunch hours (July 5-12):
- Monday-Wednesday, noon-12:30 p.m.
According to a social media post by the School Board of Levy County, kids eligible for the Summer BreakSpot program include: “Enrolled students in Levy County, children visiting family members from other counties and/or states, home schooled, distance learners and more.”
To view the summer menus and to see nutritional data, visit https://schools.mealviewer.com/district/LevyCountyPublicSchools.
Church, club or sports programs in need of breakfast and lunch meals throughout the summer can contact the School Board of Levy County Food & Nutrition Services Department at 352-496-5244 for information on becoming a supervising site under the school district’s sponsorship.
For more information about the Summer BreakSpot Program, https://www.summerbreakspot.org/.
