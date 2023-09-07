TALLAHASSEE — Four members of the Williston City Council were recently appointed to serve on the Florida League of Cities Legislative Policy Committee.
Council President Debra Jones was assigned to the Florida League of Cities – the united voice for Florida’s municipal governments – 2023-24 Land Use & Economic Development Committee, one of the five league’s five Legislative Policy Committees.
Additionally, Vice President Jerry Robinson was chosen to serve on the Florida League of Cities 2023-24 Municipal Administration Committee.
Meanwhile, City Manager Terry Bovaird was appointed to the Florida League of Cities 2023-24 Utilities Legislative Policy Committee.
Lastly, Mayor Charles Goodman was selected to serve on the Florida League of Cities 2023-24 Mayor’s Board of Directors Committee.
Legislative Policy Committee chairs, vice chairs and members were appointed by Florida League of Cities President Greg Ross, Mayor of Cooper City.
As Legislative Policy Committee members, Jones, Robinson, Bovaird and Goodman will help develop the League’s Legislative Platform, which details priority issues that are most likely to affect daily municipal governance and local decision-making during the upcoming legislative session, as well as help league staff understand the real-world implications of proposed legislation.
Committee members are also asked to serve as advocates for local decision-making throughout the legislative process.
