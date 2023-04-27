You were meant for a forever home,
The love of a family; to not be alone.
To hope, to dream, we understand,
To feel the care and touch of a human hand.
To sniff the wind on a trip to the vet,
For words said by your doctor, “healthy pet”.
To have grey in your fur, to not fear the night,
To be given your due; all that is right.
Your wait to be over, as part of our plan,
To comfort when called on as only you can.
To listen to stories, to not hunt for food,
To bring them much joy, to lift up their mood.
For long summer nights, and warmth of the sun,
To know you were chosen, to be number one.
For angel wings over you, they laugh when you play,
To greet your loved one at the end of their day.
This is your time, this is your now,
No more we question the ‘why’ and the ‘how’.
This we know true, what you are about,
Adoption today – you caught the last flight out.
For all shelter pets who wait ...
