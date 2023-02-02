GAINESVILLE — On Feb. 1, the Food4Kids Backpack Program of North Florida, Inc. announced the hiring of its first Executive Director, Margot DeConna. The organization had previously been staffed entirely by volunteers since the program’s inception in 2010.
A proven nonprofit leader, DeConna most recently served as Director of Advancement for the Humane Society of North Central Florida. She also previously worked at the Child Advocacy Center in Gainesville from 2009 through 2015 as the Director of Development. Margot holds both a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Florida and she is a Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE). CFRE is a “voluntary credential that is recognized worldwide” and “signifies a confident, ethical fundraising professional.”
“We are thrilled to welcome Margot to the Food4Kids team and know she is the best person to help take our organization to the next level as we continue to nourish the future and work to eliminate child hunger in our community,” Jennifer Moore, Food4Kids founder, said.
“I am honored to serve as Food4Kids’ Executive Director and I look forward to putting my passion for children to work in the food insecurity space,” DeConna said.
Food4Kids Backpack Program of North Florida Inc. is a local nonprofit organization that works to identify chronically hungry children throughout the community and provide them with food and vital resources on a regular basis. The program has been providing weekly backpacks of food to Alachua County students since 2010. To learn more about Food4Kids, please visit www.food4kidsfl.org.
