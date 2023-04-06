The 59th annual Spring Arts Festival, coordinated by the Cedar Key Arts Center, was recently held this past weekend in Cedar Key. One hundred invited artists and craftsmen attended the two-day event which also art demonstrations, food and more.
Additionally, the arts center also held its artist reception and award’s ceremony Saturday night. The 2023 winners are listed here.
Festival winners
Best of Show: Xiao Jiang, Painting, Booth 130, Scarborough, Ontario, Canada
Best 2D: Keith Marin Johns, Painting, Booth 131/133, Chiefland
Best 3D: Hoyt Childers, Ceramics, Booth 101, Newberry
Arts Center Creativity Award: Antoni Kozlowski, Jewelry, Booth 71
Award of Excellence: Richard Burton, Photography, Booth 127
Award of Excellence: Robert Goodlett, Painting, Booth 137
Award of Excellence: Magali Cereghino-Groves, Wood, Booth 153
Award of Excellence: Janet Moses, Mixed Media, Booth 25
Award of Excellence: Kelly Rysavy, Painting, Booth 35
Awards of Distinction:
Jenny Bowman, Jewelry, Booth 31
John Cheer, Sculpture, Booth 66
Bruce Ferguson, Painting, Booth 6
Tom & Kathi Hince, Photo, Booth 5
Carole Jayle, Metal, Booth 90
Jerry & Susan Remillard, Wood, Booth 99
James Reed, Photography, Booth 17
Andrew Wender, Ceramics, Booth 85
