The 59th annual Spring Arts Festival, coordinated by the Cedar Key Arts Center, was recently held this past weekend in Cedar Key. One hundred invited artists and craftsmen attended the two-day event which also art demonstrations, food and more.

Additionally, the arts center also held its artist reception and award’s ceremony Saturday night. The 2023 winners are listed here.

Festival winners

Best of Show: Xiao Jiang, Painting, Booth 130, Scarborough, Ontario, Canada

Best 2D: Keith Marin Johns, Painting, Booth 131/133, Chiefland

Best 3D: Hoyt Childers, Ceramics, Booth 101, Newberry

Arts Center Creativity Award: Antoni Kozlowski, Jewelry, Booth 71

Award of Excellence: Richard Burton, Photography, Booth 127

Award of Excellence: Robert Goodlett, Painting, Booth 137

Award of Excellence: Magali Cereghino-Groves, Wood, Booth 153

Award of Excellence: Janet Moses, Mixed Media, Booth 25

Award of Excellence: Kelly Rysavy, Painting, Booth 35

Awards of Distinction:

Jenny Bowman, Jewelry, Booth 31

John Cheer, Sculpture, Booth 66

Bruce Ferguson, Painting, Booth 6

Tom & Kathi Hince, Photo, Booth 5

Carole Jayle, Metal, Booth 90

Jerry & Susan Remillard, Wood, Booth 99

James Reed, Photography, Booth 17

Andrew Wender, Ceramics, Booth 85

