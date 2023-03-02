WILLISTON — The FOCWCP (Friends of Cornelius Williams Community Park) recently held their Third annual Clean Up and Project 318 Day on Feb. 18.
The group worked with Mayor Charles Goodman and his wife as well as with Levy County police officers and Williston resident, V. Gunn, to beautify the park entry 318 and Cornelius Williams’ home.
FOCWCP’s moto is: “We are Stronger, Working Together.”
