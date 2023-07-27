FOC of North Central Florida looking to bring its services to Tri-County area

New hope for single moms and children is coming to the Tri-County area.
An organization called Friends of Children (FOC) of North Central Florida, which has seen success in Alachua County, is looking to open in the region.
The program aims to help struggling single mothers keep their children out of the foster system. This can include help with housing, job searching and other services.
FOC President Denny George, who also serves as the general manager for Central Florida Electric Cooperative, is one of four FOC board members who saw a need for the nonprofit’s services in Levy, Dixie and Gilchrist County.
Local mothers could always apply for assistance from FOC, but this would mean they would have to relocate to the Gainesville area. That could include changing jobs and kids’ schools, which would be very disruptive to the family.
FOC is holding a fundraiser at Camp Anderson in Old Town Saturday, Aug. 19. All money raised from the event will stay local, with most of the funds going to hiring a part-time employee who will assess the specific needs in the Tri-County area. This would include programs, housing options and other needs.
“We won’t be able to meet every need,” George said. “There will be some that can’t really be helped or don’t want the help. So, that’s why we screen to spend the money where it looks like it will be best used and then hopefully those kids never, ever see the foster system. And then maybe even fix this generational cycle.”
Several churches in Levy and Gilchrist have spoken with FOC about allowing them to use land to build housing. Single family is ideal, as otherwise, FOC needs to do additional screening for compatibility between the mothers and children.
FOC also raises awareness about the great need for foster families in the local area. George’s own family has opened their home. His son and daughter-in-law are currently caring for a foster child.
“This child is in my son’s home now,” George said. “He’s safe. He’s secure. He’s loved. He doesn’t have to deal with whatever he saw before. He’s a great kid. It’s kind of a rollercoaster, but he’s doing so much better.”
Anyone wanting to support FOC can send checks to Friends of Children of North Central Florida, Inc. (FOCNCF), PO Box 358502, Gainesville, FL 32635-8502.
For more information, visit https://focncf.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.