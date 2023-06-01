Florida's first Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday continues through June 9; second slated for Aug. 26-Sept. 8

The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season begins today. And if you're in need of some last minute disaster-preparedness items, now is the time to get them.
The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) is recommending folks get supplies during Florida's two 14-day Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holidays.
The first one kicked off May 27 and will continue through June 9. Meanwhile, the second holiday is slated for Aug. 26 through Sept. 8.
According to a news release, Gov. Ron DeSantis recently signed House Bill 7063 into law on May 25. It is the largest tax relief plan in Florida's history, extending the Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday from a single 14-day holiday to two separate 14-day holidays.
“I want to thank our Governor and the Florida Legislature for their commitment to making disaster preparedness affordable and accessible to all Floridians,” Kevin Guthrie, FDEM Executive Director, said in a news release. “I encourage residents to take time now to finalize their disaster supply kits and take advantage of these tax holidays in preparation for hurricane season.”
According to the news release, it is expected that Floridians will save approximately $144 million on the purchase of tax-free items. This is over five times the amount of money saved than last year's $25.6 million that folks were able to keep during the 2022 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday.
"As we saw last year with Hurricane Ian, a disaster can bring a host of needs to people in its path," Jim Zingale, executive director of the Florida Department of Revenue, said in the news release. "Advanced preparation can help keep people, homes and pets safe when disaster strikes. The 2023 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday helps Floridians save money while gathering essential supplies."
For a full list of eligible tax-free items, visit floridarevenue.com/DisasterPrep.
According to the news release, regular household items such as toilet paper, paper towels and soap have also been added to the list of eligible items that can be purchased tax-free this year.
A complete disaster supply kit checklist can be found at www.floridadisaster.org/kit.
